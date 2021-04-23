tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $260.00

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 241176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on tinyBuild in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company.

tinyBuild Company Profile (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

