Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.03% of Titan Machinery worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TITN opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

