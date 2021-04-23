TitanSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.32 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003830 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $102.18 million and $5.32 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

