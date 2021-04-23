Tixl (TXL) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

