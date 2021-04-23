Tokenomy Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $499,503.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

