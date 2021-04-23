TON Token (TON) Hits Market Cap of $720,133.15

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, TON Token has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $720,133.15 and approximately $49,446.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars.

