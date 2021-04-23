Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.82 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.88 or 0.00213941 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $60.56 million and $8.82 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,647 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

