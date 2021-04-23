Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $321.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.19 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

