Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,906 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

