Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

