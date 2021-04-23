Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

