Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.