Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.58 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

