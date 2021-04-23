Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

