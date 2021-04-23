Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

