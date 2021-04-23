Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.47% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $8,254,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 490,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of QID opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

