Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,363 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,795,000.

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $101.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $105.64.

