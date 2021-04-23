Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 15,129 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.