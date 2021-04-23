Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

