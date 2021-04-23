Tourist Token (TOTO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,047.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $75,802.14 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.