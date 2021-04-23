Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.76.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,201,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.