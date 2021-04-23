Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.76.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,201,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
