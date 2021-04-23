Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $185.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.