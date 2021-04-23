Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $211.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

