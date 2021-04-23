Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $211.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.
NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
