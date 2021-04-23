Traders Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,412% compared to the average daily volume of 298 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

