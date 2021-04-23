Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches Market Cap of $15.00 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $219,551.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

