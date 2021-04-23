TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $593.79 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.62 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

