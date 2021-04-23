TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.53. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 62,343 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

