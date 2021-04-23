TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $515,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00.

TRU stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.27. 1,672,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,122,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after acquiring an additional 375,774 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

