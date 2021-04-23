TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRU opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,357. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

