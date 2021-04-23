TravelNote Price Down 48.5% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $10,935.93 and $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

