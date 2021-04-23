Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,244. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Earnings History for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.