Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

