Treat DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,476.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.64 million and $46,476.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00270224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.12 or 0.00645272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,728.44 or 0.99617606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.11 or 0.01027872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

