Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Up 1.5%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 8,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 3,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

