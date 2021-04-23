Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.58 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

