Trifast’s (TRI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:TRI remained flat at $GBX 165 ($2.16) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.45 million and a P/E ratio of -48.53. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

In other Trifast news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

