Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIL. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

