TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report $196.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.40 million and the lowest is $194.20 million. TriMas reported sales of $182.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at $572,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TRS opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

