Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.34 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.