TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60.
- On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.
Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. 142,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,195. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
