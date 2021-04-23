TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. 142,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,195. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

