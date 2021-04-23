Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Lifted by Newport Asia LLC

Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 43.1% of Newport Asia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newport Asia LLC owned 0.39% of Trip.com Group worth $92,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,698,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 64,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

