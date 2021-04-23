Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $680.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82), with a volume of 41154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.36 million and a PE ratio of 59.82.

Get Tristel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99). Also, insider Isabel Napper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £12,360 ($16,148.42).

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.