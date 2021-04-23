Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.25

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.25 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 190.90 ($2.49). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 190.70 ($2.49), with a volume of 3,681,393 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

