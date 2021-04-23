trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.52 Million

Analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce sales of $56.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.16 million and the highest is $71.15 million. trivago posted sales of $154.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

