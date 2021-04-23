Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $909,528.39 and $40.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,157.90 or 1.00014660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00136535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

