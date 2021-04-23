TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334,876.94

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 118.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $334,876.94 and $11,391.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

