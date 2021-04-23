TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Up 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ)’s stock price were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.