Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

