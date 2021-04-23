Truist Securiti Weighs in on SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

