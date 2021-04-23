Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

